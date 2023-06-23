Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' armorer charged after allegedly passing drugs off on day of fatal shooting

Prosecutors accused "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed of tampering with evidence by passing off drugs in a new filing.

On Thursday, Gutierrez Reed was hit with the new charge relating to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021. Prosecutors added the evidence tampering charge to her previous charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez Reed worked as the armorer on the set of "Rust" when a gun that actor Alec Baldwin was holding fired, killing Hutchins.

The latest charging document, obtained by Fox News Digital, accused Gutierrez Reed of transferring "narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself."

Gutierrez Reed's lawyer slammed the move as "retaliatory and vindictive" in a statement.

ALEC BALDWIN'S ‘RUST’ ASSISTANT DIRECTOR SENTENCED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF HALYNA HUTCHINS

"Something is rotten in Denmark," Jason Bowles told Fox News Digital. "It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports or evidence to support it."

"This comes on the heels of the state letting its lead investigator go, and the investigator raising serious concerns about the investigation in an email," he added. "This stinks to high heaven and is retaliatory and vindictive."

Prosecutors did not include any other details in the new court document.

Gutierrez Reed's new charges come after Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis announced the decision in April as "new facts" had been revealed that required further investigation. In their motion to dismiss, the special prosecutors noted that the further investigation and forensic analysis required couldn't be completed before Baldwin's preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for May 3.

The case has been closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, but Baldwin could potentially still face new charges in the future.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: WHY DID PROSECUTORS DROP CHARGES AGAINST ALEC BALDWIN?

Baldwin still faces a handful of civil lawsuits, including one brought by "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell , along with another by Hutchins' mother, father and sister. The plaintiffs are represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

"Mr. Baldwin should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger, and killing her," Allred said in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life."

"He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real life consequences for Halyna, her mother, father, sister, and co-worker," the statement continued.

Amid the legal drama, Baldwin, cast and crew finished filming the "Rust" movie in May.

"It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew," Baldwin said, referring to Joel Souza, the original director of the Western, and Bianca Cline, the new cinematographer.

"Nothing less than a miracle," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP