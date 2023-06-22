Missing actor Julian Sands' family speaks out after search resumes

Julian Sands' family has spoken out for the first time in months after the actor went missing while on a hike in January.

"We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian," read a statement released by the family on Twitter.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

Sands' brother previously revealed he had already said his goodbyes to the actor.

"I have come to terms with the fact he's gone and for me that's how I've dealt with it," Nick Sands told the BBC in late January. "We are all still hoping I guess, but I know he's gone in my mind and because of that I've already said my goodbyes."

Sands was first reported missing on Jan. 13 when he did not return from hiking Mount Baldy in California. Police resumed the search for Sands on June 17.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducted a search Saturday that involved more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, according to a statement released by the authorities.

Sands was not located, and police noted parts of the mountain "remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions." Some of the areas include ravines that have more than 10 feet of snow despite warmer weather.

"Mr. Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity," a statement from the sheriff's department read. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department clarified to Fox News Digital that the search remains a rescue mission and has not transitioned into recovery.

Toward the end of February and into March, a series of powerful storms hit the San Bernardino Mountains. Just before landfall, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the area.

When the rare weather event was over, the mountain communities were covered in nearly 10 feet of snow. Roads were closed, residents went without power for days, and sheriffs reported 13 deaths under investigation, but ruled only one person died as "a direct correlation to the weather."

Sands is known for his roles in "The Killing Fields," "A Room With A View," "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Warlock."

He also appeared in "Ocean's 13," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Arachnophobia," "Boxing Helena" and "Medallion."

The British actor has two daughters with wife Evgenia Citkowitz. He also has a son from a previous marriage.

Sands' friend Kevin Ryan, during a previous interview with Fox News Digital, remained hopeful that the actor was "surviving" out on Mount Baldy.

"One of the things, as I said, is how advanced Julian is, and he's a smart guy, and I'm remaining hopeful that he's holding out and, you know, surviving," Ryan said in late January.

He added, "I know how strong [he] is, and I know how smart he is and how prepared he is. So, I'm holding out. If anyone can get through this, he can. And that's all I have to rely on right now. So I'm sticking with that and saying a prayer for him."

