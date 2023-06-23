Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Louis Tomlinson’s Red Rocks concert leaves 7 fans hospitalized, nearly 100 injured by severe hailstorm

Former One Direction band member says he was 'devastated' by how the fierce storm impacted fans

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Seven fans were rushed to the hospital after a severe hailstorm impacted a Louis Tomlinson concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wednesday night. 

The golf ball-sized hail poured down on the concertgoers attending the One Direction alum’s performance. 

The West Metro Fire confirmed on their social media that, "7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones." 

RED ROCKS CONCERTGOER PELTED BY HAIL DESCRIBES TAKING SHELTER UNDER TABLE DURING COLORADO STORM

The fierce storm forced Tomlinson to shut down the concert, as the English singer-songwriter noted he was "devastated" about the chaotic events that unfolded. 

"Sending all my love out to everyone that was affected by the extreme weather at Red Rocks last night," Tomlinson wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I hope everyone has made it home safely and anyone injured is on the mend, it was devastating to see so many of you affected."

Meanwhile, a fan described the injuries that she received, after being one of the thousands of people pelted with hail at the outdoor concert venue.

"I have a few bumps and bruises along my backside on my hip," Jessica Thompson told FOX Weather on Thursday.

She was one of the at least 90 concertgoers that were injured during the hailstorm.

Louis Tomlinson concert

English singer-songwriter and ex-One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson was forced to cancel his concert after golf-ball-sized hail rained down on fans. (Getty Images)

"There had never been once a warning for hail, or else we would have left," Thompson remarked.

She recalled the moments when the massive hail fell at the venue.

Thompson explained that the announcer advised them to, "Take immediate shelter, find coverage. Hailstorm is approaching," and added that she felt an instant pain from the hail.

Hail storm in Colorado

In this image provided by West Metro Fire, firefighters say seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 people were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at the outdoor venue. None of those hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said. (West Metro Fire via AP)

"All of a sudden, golfball-sized hail and quarter-size hail just started pelting our heads and our backs," she said.

Thompson went on to say that she and her friends were able to take shelter under the merchandise table.

ONE DIRECTION STAR LOUIS TOMLINSON ON STAYING POSITIVE AFTER DEATH OF HIS MOTHER AND SISTER

"We emptied out… boxes full of t-shirts and everything. We just placed it over our heads, and we just sat there and took it," Thompson detailed.

She said the cries from people being hit by the large hail were loud as people chaotically tried to take shelter.

One Direction

Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles of One Direction attend the BBC Music Awards at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre on Dec. 11, 2014. (Getty Images)

After the severe weather subsided, the One Direction singer continued to thank his touring crew and first responders for their "speed and care" while working "tirelessly" under "such extreme circumstances."

Tomlinson assured fans that his team is working hard to reschedule tour dates and suggested that concertgoers hold onto their tickets until there are more updates. 

"Get well soon, and I’ll be back at Red Rocks soon!" the "Two of Us" singer concluded his statement. 

The 31-year-old is scheduled to perform in Seattle, Washington on Saturday to continue his "Faith in the Future World Tour."

According to FOX Weather, "the threat of additional thunderstorms bringing large hail looms for eastern Colorado through the end of the workweek."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

