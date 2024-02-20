Tim McGraw says Faith Hill and daughters are his biggest ‘flex,’ give him ‘purpose’ during tough concerts

For Tim McGraw, love of family is his biggest inspiration to get him through good times and bad.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, the country icon was asked what he would consider to be a flex in his world, and he revealed a touching detail hiding in plain sight dedicated to his wife, Faith Hill, and their daughters.

McGraw pointed out his mic stand, which has "a little bit of the design of my tattoo on my arm that has all my daughter’s initials and my wife’s initial as well. And it’s on my mic stand all the way around."

He continued, "So whenever I’m losing focus or feel like I’m not having a good night, which has sometimes happened, I’ll look down at my mic stand and that sort of re-gathers me and makes me think of my purpose."

COUNTRY STARS TIM MCGRAW, FAITH HILL CELEBRATE 'GOING STRONG' SINCE THE '90S

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The customized mic stand is "kind of a flex in my working world for sure. And it translates into my personal world too because everything I do is for those guys."

McGraw married Hill in 1996, and a year later they welcomed their daughter Gracie, followed by their second daughter, Maggie in 1998, and their third, Audrey, in 2001.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the caption for the video, McGraw wrote, "Even on the road…. My family is my biggest ‘flex’ !!" and teased his upcoming tour.

The "I Like It, I Love It," singer admitted last year that he and Hill struggled with their daughters growing up and moving out of the house.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It was tough at first, you know. I mean, it's always harder on Mom than it is on Dad, I think. But… there were a lot of tears," he said on Audacy's "Rob + Holly Show."

The proud dad revealed he drove his eldest, Gracie, across the country for a move to Los Angeles, and it brought him to tears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I dropped her off, I mean, I just lost it," he recalled. "And then I had to drive home all by myself… I was crying the whole time."