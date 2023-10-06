Tim McGraw shares his first photo with Faith Hill to celebrate wedding anniversary

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill continue to prove love is still alive.

The country star took to his Instagram to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, posting a photo of the two of them on the night they met.

"This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994. This was backstage of the "New Faces" show at the Country Radio Seminar......I fell for you in an instant," he wrote.

"I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter's smiles. I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love!"

Hill also celebrated their anniversary on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them backstage at a concert, writing, "27 years married to this man. My one and only. Happy Anniversary baby. I love you."

The couple got married in 1996, shortly after they began dating. They have three daughters together: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

With two powerhouse country music artists as parents, it's no surprise their daughters also sing. Gracie was featured on McGraw's 2015 hit "Here Tonight," and Audrey has gotten a lot of attention for the covers of songs she posts on Instagram.

"They're the life of the party every time they're around," McGraw told Entertainment Tonight in August about his daughters. "They just inspire us in so many ways. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"

McGraw has also been open about he and Hill experiencing their share of hardships in the 27 years they've been together. While he can't pin down the "key" to a successful marriage, he told Entertainment Tonight Canada, "We just made a commitment early on," when discussing marriage and children, "that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose."

McGraw recently shared that he "would've died" had he not married Hill. The "It’s Your Love" crooner, who battled addiction and a 15-year struggle with sobriety, admitted Hill was always his saving grace.

"I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old, A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground, and, B, I would've died already with my career into the ground, one or the other, and it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now," McGraw told Apple Music host Zane Lowe.

McGraw and Hill released their first-ever album together in 2017, "The Rest of Our Life," which features duets such as "The Bed We Made" and "Speak to a Girl," as well as solo tracks.

In addition to recording and performing together, the two starred as fictional husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of the Dutton family from "Yellowstone," in the show's highly successful spin-off, "1883." They revealed in December 2021 they decided not to rehearse together.

"After being married for 25 years, both of us felt that would be the most authentic way that we could portray Margaret and James. And we just didn’t want either one of us to have a preconceived notion of what they would be. We just wanted it to be real and as authentic as possible," Hill said.