Tim McGraw jokes he's been married to Faith Hill for '82 years'

Tim McGraw is opening up about his longstanding marriage to Faith Hill.

The country music pair exchanged wedding vows in 1996 after connecting during McGraw’s “Spontaneous Combustion” tour where Hill, now 52, was an opening act.

Looking back at their nearly 24 years of marriage, McGraw said the time has flown by and: “We figure in our industry, it's like 82 years."

"It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven," he quipped in a recent E! News interview.

The couple has been quarantining with their three daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18 and McGraw said they have made the most of the time together while being “homebodies.”

"Date nights have been really cool for the last four weeks," he said.

The family, including their daughters was tested and cleared. They went to their house and they haven't left, the 20-time Grammy nominee said.

"We had a great time just hanging out," added the 53-year-old. "I mean, it was probably one of the most special times we've had as a family in a long, long time. And despite all the craziness going on in the world, we had a great four weeks together."

On Friday, McGraw released his first solo album in five years, titled "Here on Earth," and Hill revealed on Instagram that she and the family had planned a cozy album release party for the three-time Grammy winner.

"We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever," Hill wrote about the party. "An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded."

