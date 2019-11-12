What Tim McGraw got Faith Hill for their 23rd wedding anniversary

Tim McGraw celebrated his 23rd wedding anniversary with Faith Hill in a very sentimental way.

The 52-year-old country star recently appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where he unveiled the special surprise he had for Hill during their anniversary in October.

As Clarkson laughingly admitted that both her and her husband have “forgotten two anniversaries,” she proceeded to ask what McGraw did to celebrate.

“I was in Australia; I think this was the first anniversary we were apart,” McGraw noted.

“We were backstage and I recorded the very first song we ever did together. We did the 'Spontaneous Combustion Tour' where we met when she was opening for me on my very first headlining tour,” he continued.

“We used to do the Tony Rich song ‘Nobody Knows It But Me.’ So I recorded it backstage with the guys and sent it to her.”

The couple celebrated their 23rd year of marriage in October and shared a throwback photo on Instagram for their special day.

"Happy anniversary baby!!" McGraw, 52, wrote alongside a photo from the 1997 American Music Awards. The couple welcomed their daughter, Gracie, now 22, shortly after the awards show.

"23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!!" he shared. "I love u."

McGraw and Hill tied the knot in 1996. They share three daughters: Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17.