Faith Hill rocks pink hair, goes makeup-free in new photo shared by husband Tim McGraw: 'I love this girl!'

Faith Hill is showing off a fun, new hairstyle.

In an Instagram photo shared by the singer's husband Tim McGraw on Saturday, a fresh-faced Hill, 52, is seen rocking pastel pink locks.

The "This Kiss" singer, wearing a blue tee, lounges on a patio as she flashes a smile while looking away from the camera.

"Dang, I love this girl!📷: Gracie," McGraw, 53, captioned the picture, which was taken by the couple's 23-year-old daughter.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, complimenting Hill's new look.

"The prettiest!!!!! Love her," said one person. "Absolutely beautiful," said another. "Love the pink," added another person.

In May, McGraw opened up about the one thing he does during quarantine that annoys Hill.

"I spent 30 years in hotel rooms going in and out, so I've never even thought about cleaning up, but she's a neat freak, so she likes everything pretty clean," McGraw told Entertainment Tonight.

"So I always get on her nerves about that," he said of his spouse of 23 years.

At the time, the country star noted that aside from cleaning, everything is pretty much the same for the pair, describing them as "homebodies."

"Faith and I spend 90 percent of our time together," McGraw said. "We're sort of homebodies. We don't get out much and we always cook at home. We don't eat out much.

"We're always around the house, so we spend a lot of time together anyway. But this has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up and watching movies, TV series,"' McGraw added.

In addition to daughter Gracie, the pair share two children: Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18.