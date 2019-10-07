Tim McGraw, Faith Hill celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary with adorable throwback photo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating 23 years of marriage.

The country music superstars marked their special day with an adorable throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

"Happy anniversary baby!!" McGraw, 52, wrote alongside a photo from the 1997 American Music Awards. The couple welcomed their daughter, Gracie, now 22, shortly after the awards show.

"23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!!" he shared. "I love u."

He shared a follow-up photo of the duo holding each other's backsides, writing: "Another pic for our anniversary......just for fun :)"

Hill, 52, shared her own celebratory post on the social media site.

"To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love," she captioned a different throwback photo. "Love you."

McGraw and Hill tied the knot in 1996. They share three daughters: Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17.