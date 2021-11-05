Carole Baskin’s restraining order against Netflix over ‘Tiger King 2’ denied

Carole Baskin has suffered a major setback.

A Florida judge has denied the 60-year-old’s motion for a temporary restraining order that would block Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from featuring footage of her, husband Howard Baskin and their Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Season 2 of "Tiger King."

According to court documents obtained by Fox News on Friday, the judge ruled that the Baskins "are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond."

"While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages," the ruling states.

On Monday, the couple filed suit in Tampa, Florida, against the streaming giant and the production company. Baskin alleged that Royal Goode Productions continued to use footage of the couple in the upcoming "Tiger King 2" despite only signing release forms for the first documentary.

Netflix declined to comment on the matter.

In the lawsuit, Baskin also alleged that the original project was described to her as being "an expose of the big cat breeding and cub petting trade akin to the documentary feature film entitled ‘Blackfish.’"

"Perhaps most pernicious is the overarching implication in ‘Tiger King 1’ that Carole Baskin was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997," the lawsuit adds.

Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement in the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis.

Joe Exotic, who gained fame in "Tiger King," announced on Wednesday he was diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer.

The blond mullet-wearing former Oklahoma zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign.

He was prominently featured in the popular documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

The 58-year-old was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 after being convicted for violating federal wildlife laws and a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin.

Baskin’s rescue sanctuary for big cats is based in Florida.

A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver in July ordered Maldonado-Passage be resentenced to a shorter term, finding that the trial court wrongly treated the two convictions separately in calculating his prison term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.