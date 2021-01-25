'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic now wants a pardon from President Biden

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic didn't get a pardon from former President Donald Trump before Inauguration Day, so now he wants one from President Joe Biden.

In emails obtained by TMZ, Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- says he has confidence in the Biden-Harris administration to help reform the criminal justice system.

The 57-year-old added how he believes Vice President Harris can "help clean up the corruption in the DOJ and other agencies."

Exotic admitted that he believed in Trump, but his feelings changed on January 6 when the U.S. Capitol riot occured.

JOE EXOTIC FAILS TO RECEIVE TRUMP PARDON AFTER TEAM SAYS IT WAS 'STANDING BY' IN LIMOUSINE

On January 20, former President Donald Trump issued more than 73 pardons and 70 commutations before his departure from the White House.

Recipients included former White House adviser Steve Bannon, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Exotic's legal team at the time thought he would be included on the list.

'TIGER KING' STAR JOE EXOTIC PLEADS FOR TRUMP PARDON IN PERSONAL LETTERS: 'BE MY HERO'

"We will be standing by waiting for President Trump’s confirmation of the Tiger King Joe Exotic," private investigator Eric Love, who is part of Exotic's legal team, said Jan. 19. "Much love to the fans. Thank you so much for all the support. God bless. We’ll see you as soon as we get the pardon."

Love had been waiting inside a limousine to pick Maldonado-Passage up from a Texas prison if he was pardoned, according to KFOR-TV.

He said that they had brought supplies for "hair, makeup, wardrobes" in addition to a doctor and mental health expert in the event of his release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that targeted his big cat zoo rival, Carole Baskin.

Fox News' Julie Musto and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.