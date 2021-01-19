Joe Exotic's team 'standing by' in limousine waiting for Trump pardon, Eric Love says

Private investigator Eric Love, who is part of Joe Exotic’s legal team, said Tuesday evening he was confident the 'Tiger King' star would be receiving a pardon from President Trump before the president's term ends Wednesday.

"We will be standing by waiting for President Trump’s confirmation of the Tiger King Joe Exotic," Love said from inside a limousine waiting to pick Exotic up from a Texas prison if he is pardoned and released, KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City reported.

"Much love to the fans. Thank you so much for all the support. God bless. We’ll see you as soon as we get the pardon."

On Monday, Love said "I am absolutely confident that we are going to receive the pardon tomorrow. We worked very hard on it," according to KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City.

He added his team has brought supplies for "hair, makeup, wardrobes" and a doctor and mental health expert on hand in the event of his release.

He told Metro Exotic would be able to fix himself up before getting some fast food.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that targeted his chief rival, Carole Baskin. The story was featured on the Netflix documentary miniseries "Tiger King."

Exotic’s team filed a 257-page application for a pardon in September, KOCO reported.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.