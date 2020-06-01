'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin granted control of Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo properties: report

Carole Baskin has something to celebrate.

Baskin, one of the subjects of Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," has been granted control over the Oklahoma zoo properties of the series' other subject and her rival, Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

Per Court House News, Maldonado-Passage -- better known a Joe Exotic -- committed fraud in 2011 when he transferred the properties to his mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel in order to keep it out of reach for creditors should Baskin's company, Big Cat Rescue, win a lawsuit against Maldonado-Passage.

Control of the 16.4-acre property also comes with that of a handful of cars and cabins on the campus.

According to the outlet, a judge "further ordered the defendants to require their current zoo operator tenant to leave within 120 days and remove all the zoo animals on the property."

Baskin and Maldonado-Passage were engaged in an intense rivalry within the world of big cats, as chronicled in "Tiger King."

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

Big Cat Rescue did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.