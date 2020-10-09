‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle indicted on wildlife trafficking charges

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, one of the major players in the ongoing “Tiger King” saga, has just been indicted on wildlife trafficking charges in Virginia.

The state’s attorney general made the announcement in a press release on Friday, alleging the South Carolina tiger breeder and trainer trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina, where he helms the Myrtle Beach Safari.

Following a months-long investigation, Antle was hit with one felony count off wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic and 13 misdemeanor charges stemming from animal cruelty and the Endangered Species Act.

Furthermore, during the state’s probe into Antle, they investigated Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Winchester, Va., and discovered that Antle and the park’s owner, Keith Wilson, were relatively tight in their alleged business dealings related to trafficking lion cubs.

For his alleged involvement, Wilson was slapped with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic and 17 additional misdemeanor charges.

Those close to Antle, 60, also were met with similar charges for their alleged roles in Antle’s business, which many critics argue he ran similar to a cult.

Two of Antle’s daughters, Tawny Antle and Tilakum Watterson, were each charged with misdemeanors.

Tawny faces one count of cruelty to animals and Watterson is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

A rep for Doc Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari and Wilson's Wild Animal Park did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.