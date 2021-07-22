'Three’s Company' star Suzanne Somers, 74, reveals how she stays in shape today after battling breast cancer

Suzanne Somers was diagnosed with breast cancer in her ‘50s – but today, she’s feeling healthy and happy.

"I work out with my physical therapist every two days, plus I live in a compound with over 100 steps which I’m on daily," the 74-year-old told Fox News. "I grow and eat from my organic garden, I meditate, [and] I have love in my life."

The former "Three’s Company" star said she’s been busy writing her 28th book, which the actress labeled an upcoming "blockbuster." But when it comes to both looking and feeling youthful, Somers, who is cancer-free, said it’s crucial to stock up on whole, clean foods.

"[In my fridge I have] a ton of organic fruits and vegetables from my garden, like kale, artichoke, cauliflower, baby lettuce, zucchini, tons of herbs and more," she said. "Plus, organic protein like chicken, grass-fed beef and lamb chops. And I’m in love with a fruit-a-holic so we always have beautiful fruit. Right now? Amazing watermelons!"

Most recently, Somers released a GUT RENEW 30-day challenge that she said was created to support overall gut health, a topic that has been intriguing her.

"Almost everyone has gut issues," she said. "Once all the old sludge is cleaned out of your gut, you stop bloating and you lose weight. Although this was not designed as a weight loss program, your stomach [does feel] flatter and your energy is through the roof."

According to Somers, she and her husband Alan Hamel tested out the product for a year before offering it to fans on Facebook and IGTV.

"Our results were so dramatic, we just had to share it – which we did," she claimed.

Back in 2020, Somers told Prevention that after her diagnosis, she eliminated all processed food from her diet and only eats things she can "pick, pluck, milk or shoot."

"When I heard these three words: ‘You have cancer,’ I remember thinking, ‘What have I done in my diet and lifestyle to play host to this terrible disease?’" she said at the time. "I decided to eat like my life depended on it. I stopped eating all processed foods… I brought in organic soil, put in a water purification system, and planted organic seeds and plants. We mainly eat all of our produce from the garden."

According to the outlet, Somers starts her day with a green smoothie made with fresh kale, spinach, as well as apple, ginger and other produce. For lunch, she prefers a low-carb meal of protein and vegetables. Then for dinner, she enjoys getting creative with a medley of natural spices and oils.

And Somers noted it was just as important to keep moving. For the last 19 years, she has done yoga, which she said has helped her remain "agile." For 15-20 minutes, Somers focuses on stretches before diving into deeper movements, all while being careful with her muscles.

"I’m around some of my friends who are my age or older, and they’re out of gas," she said. "I have great energy at this age. It’s great! But it’s never too late."

And there’s one goal Somers has in mind for the big 7-5.

"I would like to have Playboy – I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday, OK? That’s now on record," she told Access Hollywood in 2020.

The star has appeared in Playboy twice, in 1980 and 1984. A rep for Playboy did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.