Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy cover shoot for husband's birthday: 'He still thinks I'm a hot chick'

Dolly Parton gave fans a glimpse at her updated Playboy look that she posed in for her husband's birthday.

Parton shared a video of herself in the look she recreated from her 1978 cover shoot on Twitter Tuesday. The country music star had on black bunny ears, a black strapless bodysuit and a pink and white bow tie.

The star's birthday gift for her husband Carl comes after she didn't make it onto the cover of Playboy at 75 years old as she'd hoped.

"Today is July 20th, it's my husband Carl's birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," Parton explained in the video.

"Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she added. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that.

Playboy didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Parton previously revealed she planned to land a spot on the cover of Playboy when she turned 75. The "Jolene" singer first appeared on the cover of the October 1978 issue.

"Well, I don't plan to retire," Parton told "60 Minutes Australia" in March 2020. "I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again."

"See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot, if they'll go for it – I don't know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."