Suzanne Somers says growing up the child of an alcoholic helped her keep her cool during intruder incident

Suzanne Somers opened up about her recent brush with danger when a partially nude intruder entered her home during a live stream.

The former "Three’s Company" actress, 74, was streaming a makeup demonstration on Friday night when she and her husband, Alan Hamel, were startled by an erratic, non-threatening man who somehow gained access to their Palm Springs, Calif. property.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Somers noted that the property she lives on resides within a gated community complete with gates, cameras and private property signage.

"He was definitely trespassing," Somers told the outlet. "I was glad I reacted calmly and it turned out OK. You never know what's going to happen in life."

Near the 40-minute mark of her video, Somers hears a voice inside her home. She’s not immediately concerned as she was expecting dinner guests at the time. However, when the stranger walked into the room, she was clearly shocked by the presence of a stranger in her home. Fortunately, she wasn’t scared.

Despite the shocking ordeal, Somers maintained her cool and even looked to camera at one point during the incident. She credits her ability to remain calm under pressure with having alcoholism in her household growing up.

"I am a child of an alcoholic... and when you live with violence or addiction or alcoholism of any kind, you handle it one of who ways: you either crumble and just can't handle it, [or go into crisis mode]," she said. "When you go into crisis mode, you become very calm. You assess the situation and try to calm it all down."

The man’s behavior included claiming he was "terrified" because he was being followed by ghosts as well as claiming he’d seen pictures of the house before.

"I didn't realize that was still a part of me," Somers added. "I went into that crisis mode of, 'There's something dangerous happening right now. I'm just going to try to stay very even and very calm.'"

According to the New York Post, a person watching the livestream saw the event and called the police. However, the person had already been escorted off the property and the incident ended without any injury.

Somers’ husband, Hamel, told Entertainment Tonight that he felt sorry for the intruder.

"My first thought was, 'This guy needs handling,'" Hamel explained. "And as I got close to him, I kind of felt sorry for him. He was very young, probably mid 20s. It was a cold night, he was stripped to the waist... I thought, 'Where did you come from... and how come you're not dressed?'"

Somers explained that the police let the man go with a warning. Hamel speculated that he was a hiker who simply got lost and was a bit delusional from dehydration.