Suzanne Somers says she slept with Alan Hamel on their first date after having a pot brownie: ‘He was the one'

Suzanne Somers wants you to know that her sex life with her husband of 44 years is far from over.

On Monday, the former "Three’s Company" star appeared on "Daily Blast Live" and gushed about how she and Alan Hamel are keeping the spark alive behind bedroom doors.

"I may be in my 70s now, and I always thought when I got in this decade that it would be over and I just want people to know it ain't over if you know how to take care of yourself," said the 74-year-old.

"Aging is about worn out parts, so your hormones start declining, your nutrients start declining, your minerals start declining," Somers continued. "So, what I write about in my books is how to put it all back together again. Our kids are raised, we paid for the weddings, we paid for the education and it's now just me and Al. And God, we are having a great time. Yes, we have a lot of sex because we're in balance, but also I have seven drinks a week too."

"At five o'clock every night we have a tequila and maybe that's why we have so much sex," the star added.

But Somers admitted there’s just something about Hamel, 84, that she just can’t resist. The couple has been married since 1977.

"My first date with him, I did everything my mother told me not to do," she told the outlet. "I was 20 years old, and I thought I may never get another chance, so I had my first pot brownie. It’s the first time I ever went to a man's hotel room, and it’s the first time I ever slept with a man on the first date. But we're here all these years later. I just knew he was the one."

Somers insisted that a change in hormones can also dramatically impact a couple’s sex life, especially after having children. The actress has written several books about the topic and what she learned over the years.

"If you have little kids you don’t want to do it three times a day," Somers explained. "So often there's so many women after they have their second baby, that there's a nerve that gets cut in delivery that doctors forget to mention, and it stops the flow of progesterone. It’s the ratio of estrogen to progesterone that gives you your mojo."

"If you’re not in the mood or feeling it, you don't have the tools right now and it would be simply rectified," she shared. "There's also a whole new world of peptides, and I think that's where my next book is going to go because there's a peptide called PT [peptide] 141, and that's for making you hornier."

Back in March, Somers revealed on Heather Dubrow’s "World" podcast on PodcastOne that she and Hamel "are having fun" as empty nesters.

"At this stage of life, most people think that’s, you know, over the hill, too much information," she explained at the time. "But what time is it, like noon? I’ve had sex with him three times so far today. What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I’m going, ‘Could you just wait until the sun comes up?’"

But the star insisted that’s not the only secret behind her lasting marriage.

"I think you get in relationships because you want attention," she explained. "We give each other a lot of attention all the time. I compliment him all day long. It’s not phony. I just look at him. He was walking down from the bedroom this morning and I was walking up from the kitchen and he was in Bermuda shorts and no shirt."

"My husband’s 84," she continued. "He looks like [how] Steve McQueen used to look. He looks amazing. He works out. He’s got big biceps. And I said, ‘God, you’re so gorgeous.’ Well, that stays with him for the day. And we give each other a lot of attention."

Somers also shared that date nights are essential to keeping the spark alive in one’s marriage, no matter how long it’s been.

"I think dating is very important," said Somers. "When you have children - small children - you can’t pay as much attention to one another. And that’s usually when marriages fall apart - [when] raising children… I now know life is in chapters and the chapter we’re in right now… it’s just me and Al. Well, this is a powerful chapter. This is the one where you are in love all the time. That’s what I feel. I’m in love all the time. So how can that not work?"

And according to the actress, sweating over the small stuff just isn’t worth it.

"You don’t scrutinize in the way that you used to," she said. "You just get more relaxed. And also the great thing I found about aging - and I love being in my seventies… the wisdom has begun to pour. Wisdom is one thing no young person can buy or have. It comes with the process of aging."