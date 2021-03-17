Suzanne Somers, 74, says she and husband Alan Hamel have sex three times before noon: ‘Man, are we having fun’

Suzanne Somers said her relationship with husband Alan Hamel is hotter than ever.

"God, our relationship has always been amazing," the "Three’s Company" star recently revealed on Heather Dubrow’s World podcast on PodcastOne. "But now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start - now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun."

Somers, 74, and Hamel, 84, have been married since 1977. And the actress shared on the podcast that because of "hormones," the two are "having a lot of sex."

"At this stage of life, most people think that’s, you know, over the hill, too much information," she explained. "But what time is it, like noon? I’ve had sex with him three times so far today. What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I’m going, ‘Could you just wait until the sun comes up?’"

But the star insisted that’s not the only secret behind her lasting marriage.

"I think you get in relationships because you want attention," she explained. "We give each other a lot of attention all the time. I compliment him all day long. It’s not phony. I just look at him. He was walking down from the bedroom this morning and I was walking up from the kitchen and he was in Bermuda shorts and no shirt."

"My husband’s 84," she continued. "He looks like [how] Steve McQueen used to look. He looks amazing. He works out. He’s got big biceps. And I said, ‘God, you’re so gorgeous.’ Well, that stays with him for the day. And we give each other a lot of attention."

Somers also shared that date nights are essential to keeping the spark alive in one’s marriage, no matter how long it’s been.

"I think dating is very important," said Somers. "When you have children - small children - you can’t pay as much attention to one another. And that’s usually when marriages fall apart - [when] raising children… I now know life is in chapters and the chapter we’re in right now… it’s just me and Al. Well, this is a powerful chapter. This is the one where you are in love all the time. That’s what I feel. I’m in love all the time. So how can that not work?"

And according to the actress, sweating over the small stuff just isn’t worth it.

"You don’t scrutinize in the way that you used to," she said. "You just get more relaxed. And also the great thing I found about aging - and I love being in my seventies… the wisdom has begun to pour. Wisdom is one thing no young person can buy or have. It comes with the process of aging."

Back in October, Somers told Fox News that not even quarantine could test the unbreakable bond she shares with Hamel.

"We are deeply in love with each other and are constantly kissing and laughing, telling each other how much we love each other," she said at the time. "Alan is very tender with me and our Facebook Live shows we do three times a week are real between us. [I have] no idea what we are going to do each time other than drink tequila and cook."

But married life hasn’t always been bliss for the pair. Somers admitted that early on there was trouble in paradise. Today, the actress is willing to share her advice for those facing obstacles in their relationships.

"Alan and I did all of our fighting in the first 10 years when we broke up on a regular basis and then an hour later worked it out," she explained. "My advice, and I’m not sure what it’s worth, is to remember the early days of the relationship when everything was love and respect, sexy and very hopeful."

"We have a strange relationship," Somers continued. "We absolutely love being together. The pandemic hasn’t affected us. We’ve spent every minute and not one night apart in 40 years. I know it’s unusual, but it sure works for us. We are one."