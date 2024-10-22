‘This is Us’ star Chrissy Metz says stepfather would ‘weigh me,’ ‘threaten to lock’ food cupboards as a teen

"This is Us" actress Chrissy Metz is sharing the "abuse" she endured from her stepfather over her weight.

Metz said that during her teen years, her stepfather shamed the actress for her weight and would pull out a scale.

"He would weigh me in the kitchen or threaten to lock the cupboards," she said on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show."

"And I’m like, ‘I don’t think you get it,’" Metz added.

"I think there's so much more awareness now around food, food issues, food behavior… we educate people, the fear goes away. And maybe he was just fearful. I don't really know," she explained.

Metz, who grew up in Florida as the middle child of five, claimed that in her childhood she experienced "definitely mental, physical, emotional abuse for sure."

She continued, "The emotional stuff… they're like little nicks, little cuts and eventually you bleed out. It is painful."

The actress said she additionally struggled with feeling accepted among her group of friends.

"And while you’re going through puberty?… You look like none of your other friends and you can't fit into any of the cute… clothes that they can fit into."

Metz went on to discuss how her weight would deeply impact her and how she attempted to overcome the trauma throughout the years.

"I think I'm trying to heal those wounds slowly but surely. And it's not easy... The root of it is, ‘I'm unworthy.’"

Metz is best known for her portrayal of Kate Pearson on "This Is Us." Major themes for her character on the show were weight loss, family ties and motherhood.

She starred alongside Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown in the popular family drama that aired for six seasons.

Metz has received Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe Awards for her famous role.

Last year, the actress called it quits with her songwriter ex-husband Bradley Collins.

At the time, Metz and Collins issued a joint statement on social media that the pair officially split.

"After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably," the two posted on social media.

"While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both."

"We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

Metz and Collins started dating after meeting on the dating app Bumble. She made their relationship Instagram official in 2020.