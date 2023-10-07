'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins split after nearly four years of dating

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins are calling it quits.

Metz, 43, and Collins issued a joint statement on social media Friday that the pair officially split.

"After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably," the two posted on social media.

'THIS IS US' ACTRESS CHRISSY METZ TALKS THE POWER OF PRAYER IN NEW CHILDREN'S BOOK

"While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both.

We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever."

Metz is best known for her portrayal of Kate Pearson on "This Is Us," and sang multiple times in character on the hit show, as well as for award shows and independently.

'THIS IS US' STAR MANDY MOORE SAYS SHE'S RECEIVED 'VERY TINY' RESIDUAL CHECKS FOR SHOW

She has received Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe Awards for her famous role. Collins is also a songwriter.

In February, Metz and Collins wrote a book together titled, "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You."

The book's focus is on the power of prayer and implementing it into the lives of children.

'BREAKTHROUGH' IMPACTED 'THIS IS US' STAR CHRISSY METZ'S OWN FAITH

"The book tells you, ‘Yes you can.' You can pray for your pets, you can pray for your grandparents, and no matter how old you are, you can have a relationship with God," Collins previously explained during an interview on Today.

Collins said his experience with his ailing grandfather as a child made him question who could pray.

"My grandfather was very sick when I was growing up, and I didn't know if I could pray or not."

In conjunction with the book, the couple has also collaborated on a collection of lullabies called "Prayed for This Day."

"I taught pre-school, and I have a very big family . . . the way that I was raised, my grandmother always said that singing is like praying twice. And I just thought that was appropriate. And then we were just doing instrumental for the audiobook I read, and then the words and the song sort of just fell out," she said of the album.

"We wrote ten songs in like four days, which is unheard of for both of us," Metz revealed at the time.

Metz and Collins started dating after meeting on the dating app Bumble. The "This is Us" star made their relationship Instagram official in 2020.

A year later, Metz opened up about their relationship on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show.

"Who knew I had to go on the old Bumble? But I have no shame," Metz joked during the interview in 2021.