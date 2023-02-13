'This Is Us' actress Chrissy Metz talks the power of prayer in new children's book

Chrissy Metz, best known for her portrayal of Kate Pearson on "This Is Us," can also add children's book author to her expanding resume with the release of her new book, "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You."

The book, co-authored with her boyfriend Bradley Collins, a songwriter, was written while Metz was filming the final season of the TV drama.

"I was shooting the last season and Bradley was in Nashville for songwriting and so we would just get together when we could over FaceTime or Zoom," Metz explained while making an appearance on "Today."

The book's focus is on the power of prayer and implementing it into the lives of children.

"Our hope is that it's as well received as it was intended," Collins explained of the illustrated book.

"The book tells you, ‘Yes you can.' You can pray for your pets, you can pray for your grandparents, and no matter how old you are, you can have a relationship with God," he added.

Collins says his experience with his ailing grandfather as a child made him question who could pray.

"My grandfather was very sick when I was growing up, and I didn't know if I could pray or not."

In conjunction with the book, the couple has also collaborated on a collection of lullabies called "Prayed for This Day."

Metz is also a singer, singing multiple times in character on "This Is Us," as well as for award shows and independently.

"I taught pre-school and I have a very big family … the way that I was raised, my grandmother always said that singing is like praying twice. And I just thought that was appropriate. And then we were just doing instrumental for the audiobook I read, and then the words and the song sort of just fell out," she said of the album.

"We wrote 10 songs in like 4 days, which is unheard of for both of us," Metz revealed.

The 32-page book will be available for purchase on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.