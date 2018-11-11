'The View' star Meghan McCain posts Veterans Day tribute to late father John McCain on social media

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain celebrated Veterans Day with a tribute to her late father, Sen. John McCain, who died earlier this year.

McCain hasn’t been shy about posting tributes to her father since he died at 81 in late August after a battle with brain cancer. His daughter took to Twitter on Sunday to share her thoughts on both her decorated father as well as U.S. military veterans in general.

“Today on #VeteransDay we remember and honor those who have selflessly served and sacrificed. Those who have and continue to fight to protect our freedoms -I am forever grateful,” she wrote. “I miss you so much Dad, thank you for showing me what fighting for something greater than yourself is.”

The tweet came with an image of John McCain that appears to be from his days in the military where he fought in the Vietnam War. John survived five years as a prisoner of war after being captured. As previously reported, McCain was offered early release by his captors, after they learned that his father was a notable naval officer. However, he refused to leave before the other prisoners were free. His injuries from his time in captivity remained with him for the remainder of his life, most noticeably restricting the movement of his arms.

"My father is gone, and I miss him as only an adoring daughter can," Meghan wrote at the time of his death. "He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lives in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad — but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us."

She previously shared a tribute to her father on social media roughly two months after his death.