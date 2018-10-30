Meghan McCain posts tribute to her late father John McCain on social media

Roughly two months after the death of John McCain, his daughter, Meghan, took time to honor her late dad on social media with a heartfelt tribute.

“The View” co-host posted a photo of herself and her father sitting together. Gone is John McCain’s typical suit, replaced with an often unseen t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap look. They’re both smiling to the camera.

“66 days. I wake up every morning still instinctually trying and reaching to call you on the phone. I miss you so much Dad it physically hurts my heart,” Meghan wrote in the caption.

She continued: “I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way. I miss your dry ribs and grilled chicken. I miss you singing The Beach Boys on the porch. I miss waking up and drinking cappuccino and reading the New York Times together. I miss your old far side t-shirts and watching John Wayne movies. I miss hiking across the creek to the top of the mountain and watching the black hawks. I miss the way you cooked eggs and bacon. I love you forever. Stay with me.”

As previously reported, John McCain died in August at 81 years old after turning down further medical treatment for his pre-diagnosed brain cancer. His daughter took some time off from “The View” to mourn her dad’s passing but returned earlier this month.

"I will be getting back on the horse ⁦@TheView⁩ Monday October 8th. Thank you all for your patience & understanding ~ “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward,” she tweeted at the time.