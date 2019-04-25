'The View' hosts gush over Joe Biden's 2020 announcement: 'I had tears in my eyes'

"The View" co-hosts praised former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 announcement on Thursday, telling the audience about the emotional and physical reactions they experienced while watching his video.

"Watching this, it gave me chills throughout my entire body," co-host Abby Huntsman said. "Just on the basis of feeling, he completely nailed it today."

While co-host Joy Behar said she was "so touched" by the video, her colleague, Sunny Hostin, said she was even more emotional. "I had tears in my eyes. It choked me up literally and I felt his message," Hostin said.

"And when he said, 'we, at this moment in time, are in a battle for the soul of our nation' — 'for the soul of our nation' — I felt those words in my soul," she added. Hostin went on to lament the "hate and division" she saw in the country and attributed it to President Trump's conduct.

"I see that there’s so much hate and division and I believe that it comes from the top. I believe that we are hearing it from the White House,” she said.

Their comments came just before Biden was expected to appear on "The View" on Friday — something Huntsman celebrated on Twitter.

Co-host Meghan McCain, perhaps the most outspoken Republican on the show, wasn't present for Thursday's discussion but also celebrated Biden's upcoming appearance.

"It's no secret of my love and friendship with Joe - and I can't wait to talk to him tomorrow," she tweeted alongside three American flag emojis.

On Wednesday a report surfaced that McCain, whose father sharply criticized the president, and her mother Cindy would support Biden.

The McCain matriarch clarified, however, that she didn't intend to involve herself with presidential politics.

"Joe Biden is a wonderful man and dear friend of the McCain Family. However, I have no intention of getting involved with presidential politics," she said in a post retweeted by Meghan.

Biden will join a crowded field but has continually led his opponents in polling before he even declared. Shortly after Biden's announcement, Trump posted a derogatory tweet about the former vice president.

"Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign," he said.

"It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!"