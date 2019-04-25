Joe Biden endorsed by Michael Avenatti after launching 2020 bid: 'He has my enthusiastic support'

Joe Biden has already picked up a big-name endorsement -- but it might not be one he is happy to receive.

The former vice president, who formally announced his 2020 bid on Thursday morning, can count on the support of disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti.

“I am extremely happy that @JoeBiden has decided to enter the race. He offers Dems the very best chance in 2020, especially in key states. He has the fight, intelligence and fortitude to beat Trump and begin to make America, America again. He has my enthusiastic support,” Avenatti tweeted.

Earlier this month, Avenatti, the former Stormy Daniels attorney and once-rumored 2020 presidential candidate, was slapped with three dozen new federal charges alleging he stole millions of dollars from his clients, failed to pay taxes and lied in bankruptcy cases, amongst other accusations.

JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCES 2020 PRESIDENTIAL BID: 3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT

The 48-year-old was indicted by a Southern California grand jury following his arrest last month in New York for allegedly trying to shake down Nike for up to $25 million.

“I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY,” Avenatti posted on Twitter at the time after being freed on a $300,000 bond.

“I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me.”

If convicted on all of the new charges, Avenatti would face 335 years in prison, federal investigators say. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 29 in United States District Court in Santa Ana.

MICHAEL AVENATTI LIKE A 'DISNEY VILLAIN,' FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR SAYS

Avenatti dipped his toe in political waters later year and seemingly sounded out a potential 2020 run, before announcing in December he would not run, citing family concerns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“After consultation with my family and at their request, I have decided not to seek the Presidency of the United States in 2020. I do not make this decision lightly—I make it out of respect for my family. But for their concerns, I would run,” Avenatti said in a statement at the time.