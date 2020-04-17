‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar suggests Michigan protesters should ‘sign away their right to treatment’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Protesters in Michigan and other states who recently demonstrated against their governors’ stay-at-home orders and other coronavirus guidelines won no sympathy Thursday from Joy Behar, liberal co-host of “The View.”

“Well, I’d like to ask them if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected,” Behar said, as “The View” panelists discussed the protests via video while quarantined in their homes.

“Are you gonna say, ‘OK, I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order?” Behar asked.

LINDSEY GRAHAM MEETS JOY BEHAR'S CHALLENGE TO NAME THREE THINGS TRUMP 'DID RIGHT' ON CORONAVIRUS

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Michigan’s capitol building in Lansing to protest Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s social distancing restrictions, which critics have described as an overreach.

Some protesters noted that Michigan had counties that were on lockdown despite being free of confirmed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19. Others said limits on gardening and visiting relatives went too far.

“Citizens are frankly tired of being treated like babies. As adults, we now know what needs to be done to stay safe,” Marian Sheridan, a co-founder of the Michigan Conservative Coalition, said in a statement.

That would seem to suit Behar, who also express concern about infected protesters seeking treatment close to her home.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“OK, and I’d like to know if people in states that are following the guidelines, like people like us in New York, can be sure that these people don’t come here,” she said. “I understand the fact that they’re upset they can’t get their veggies. But hello, we’re talking about this disease being way more infecting and worse than they even thought.”

Whitmer is now facing at least two federal lawsuits because of her policies, which she defended in a Twitter message on April 11.

“We are living in a difficult time, & the unknown is scary,” she wrote. “But I do know that we must remain steady. We can’t allow fear or panic to guide us. The lives of Michiganders are at stake. We must stay the course to save lives. Stay steady. We’re going to get through this together.”

Other states seeing protests in recent weeks included Ohio and Wyoming.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly, Morgan Phillips and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this story.