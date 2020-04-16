Lindsey Graham meets Joy Behar's challenge to name three things Trump 'did right' on coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended President Trump on Thursday as "The View" co-host Joy Behar challenged him to name three things the president "did right" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The first thing he did," Graham said, "was -- [on], I think January 31st -- stop travel from China. The Chinese are the bad guy here if you're looking for a bad guy."

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

Graham added that the China travel restriction "probably saved us a lot of heartache," saying that move, along with subsequent restrictions on European travel and declaring a national emergency, "flattened the curve."

Graham admitted that the U.S. was "struggling" with testing, but said that he "can't really blame the president" for that.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: EFFORTS TO DESTROY TRUMP AT ANY COST IS 'GETTING A BIT OLD'

Behar also asked Graham about Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Graham, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he wanted to see a change in leadership as he had lost confidence in the global health agency.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I think they conspired with China to downplay the nature of the virus, that they reported all through January there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission," he said. "... The money that's being suspended will go to other people throughout the world to deal with health issues."