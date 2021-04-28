'The Talk' ratings plunge to lowest daytime program following Sharon Osbourne's exit

"The Talk" suffered a significant dip in ratings among daytime programs following Sharon Osbourne's exit from the show.

The CBS talk show returned to its regular programming schedule on April 12, following a nearly month-long hiatus after an on-air spat between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood resulted in the former reality star leaving the show for good.

The Soap Opera Network reports that the ratings for "The Talk" during the week of April 12-16 dipped to the No. 13 spot, the last place on the list, in both the Women 18-49 demographic (a 0.23 rating) and the Women 25-54 demographic (a 0.35 rating).

But the outlet notes it had "sustained" this spot, meaning ratings already had plummeted prior to Osbourne's departure.

Shakeup at "The Talk" first took place back on March 10, when Osbourne was locked in a heated discussion about race, spurred by her previous support Piers Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The debate prompted CBS to launch an internal investigation into the episode, and it was placed on hiatus more than once.

In the first episode since its return, Underwood, 57, opened up about the "trauma" she said she’s been dealing with amid her public fallout with Osbourne, 68, but noted that she was eager to get back in front of the show’s devoted audience to explain her side of the matter.

"I feel like I’ve been in, like, PTSD because it was a trauma," Underwood explained. "And I feel like I want to get past this because I really wanted to get back to work with my friends and my colleagues and the crew … but I also wanted to get back to the audience."

The comedian also leaned into the issues at hand and told viewers that she and the remaining members of "The Talk" would "honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings," adding that the crew would "also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations."

Underwood lamented that she feared being seen by others as "the angry black woman" and thus, chose to keep calm during the heated exchange with Osbourne.

Meanwhile, just this week, co-host Carrie Ann Inaba announced she is taking a leave of absence to focus on her wellbeing. The star, 53, did not disclose any additional details, including how long her leave will be in effect or what health struggles she may be facing. In the past, Inaba has been open about her struggles with Sjögren's Syndrome, fibromyalgia, Lupus and more.

Her temporary departure leaves "The Talk" with only three co-hosts following Sharon Osbourne's recent exit. Underwood, 57, will remain on air with Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

Fox News' Julius Young and Nate Day contributed to this report.