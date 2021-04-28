Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

'The Talk' ratings plunge to lowest daytime program following Sharon Osbourne's exit

The CBS show's shakeup continues as Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Monday she is taking a leave of absence

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 28Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"The Talk" suffered a significant dip in ratings among daytime programs following Sharon Osbourne's exit from the show.

The CBS talk show returned to its regular programming schedule on April 12, following a nearly month-long hiatus after an on-air spat between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood resulted in the former reality star leaving the show for good.

The Soap Opera Network reports that the ratings for "The Talk" during the week of April 12-16 dipped to the No. 13 spot, the last place on the list, in both the Women 18-49 demographic (a 0.23 rating) and the Women 25-54 demographic (a 0.35 rating). 

But the outlet notes it had "sustained" this spot, meaning ratings already had plummeted prior to Osbourne's departure.

KELLY OSBOURNE TALKS CANCEL CULTURE AFTER MOM SHARON OSBOURNE EXITS 'THE TALK': 'F--- CANCEL CULTURE'

Sharon Osbourne, 68, 'decided to leave' the long-running daytime talk show following her on-air spat in March with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Sharon Osbourne, 68, 'decided to leave' the long-running daytime talk show following her on-air spat in March with co-host Sheryl Underwood. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shakeup at "The Talk" first took place back on March 10, when Osbourne was locked in a heated discussion about race, spurred by her previous support Piers Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The debate prompted CBS to launch an internal investigation into the episode, and it was placed on hiatus more than once.

In the first episode since its return, Underwood, 57, opened up about the "trauma" she said she’s been dealing with amid her public fallout with Osbourne, 68, but noted that she was eager to get back in front of the show’s devoted audience to explain her side of the matter.

CARRIE ANN INABA TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM ‘THE TALK’ TO FOCUS ON 'WELLBEING'

"I feel like I’ve been in, like, PTSD because it was a trauma," Underwood explained. "And I feel like I want to get past this because I really wanted to get back to work with my friends and my colleagues and the crew … but I also wanted to get back to the audience."

Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Twitter on Monday she is taking an absence of leave from the CBS syndicated show due to focus on her 'wellbeing.'

Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Twitter on Monday she is taking an absence of leave from the CBS syndicated show due to focus on her 'wellbeing.' (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

The comedian also leaned into the issues at hand and told viewers that she and the remaining members of "The Talk" would "honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings," adding that the crew would "also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTANMENT NEWSLETTER

Underwood lamented that she feared being seen by others as "the angry black woman" and thus, chose to keep calm during the heated exchange with Osbourne.

Meanwhile, just this week, co-host Carrie Ann Inaba announced she is taking a leave of absence to focus on her wellbeing. The star, 53, did not disclose any additional details, including how long her leave will be in effect or what health struggles she may be facing. In the past, Inaba has been open about her struggles with Sjögren's Syndrome, fibromyalgia, Lupus and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her temporary departure leaves "The Talk" with only three co-hosts following Sharon Osbourne's recent exit. Underwood, 57, will remain on air with Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

Fox News' Julius Young and Nate Day contributed to this report.

On Our Radar