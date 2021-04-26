Carrie Ann Inaba to take leave of absence from ‘The Talk’ to focus on 'wellbeing'

Carrie Ann Inaba is taking a break.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge announced on Twitter on Monday that she’d be taking some time off from her other job: Co-hosting "The Talk."

"I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from ‘The Talk’ to focus on my wellbeing," she said in a video. "I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing."

Shortly after, she shared a second clip on the social media site as well.

"I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support for ‘The Talk’ family and I hope to be back soon," she said. "Take care and I’ll keep you updated. Thank you."

The star, 53, did not disclose any additional details, including how long her leave will be in effect or what health struggles she may be facing.

In the past, Inaba has been open about her struggles with Sjögren's Syndrome, fibromyalgia, Lupus and more.

"I look healthy—and I am really healthy, all things considered—but then I have these incredible sharp pains like today [the hairstylist] was doing my hair and he barely touched me but I thought he burnt me with a curling iron because my body is in a fibromyalgia flare," she recalled during a 2019 episode of "The Talk," per Women's Health.

The same year, she told People magazine of her chronic illness struggles: "When you’re in chronic pain, you become exhausted because your body is fighting this pain all the time. Pain is a life stealer. And it’s hidden, so people can’t see it or understand it."

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Inaba's "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood also shared the news of the dancer's leave.

"We'd like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her well-being," said the television personality. "She appreciates the support from all her fans and her family at 'The Talk.' We miss you Carrie Ann, and we look forward to having you back with us soon."

It's unclear whether Inaba will also take leave from "Dancing with the

Her temporary departure leaves "The Talk" with only three co-hosts following Sharon Osbourne's recent exit. Underwood, 57, will remain on air with Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

Fox News has reached out to reps for Inaba and "Dancing with the Stars" for comment.