Cop drama 'The Rookie' will address police brutality in upcoming third season

"The Rookie" will be addressing police brutality on its upcoming third season.

ABC confirmed on Wednesday that the cop drama, starring Nathan Fillion as a member of the Los Angeles Police Department, will not shy away from the subject as protests continue around the United States over the police-involved deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

“[Series creator] Alexi Hawley is a really thoughtful ally and partner and has been in the writers’ room for some time, already planning to address the current conversation going on around police work,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline.

“I’m impressed with his thoughtfulness and leadership about hearing and adapting the current conversations to the storylines. It’s a diverse writers room and I’m hearing that the conversations going on in that room are inspired and give me hope that that show will address and not ignore the conversations around policing.”

Hawley has reportedly hired experts to contribute in the writers' room on the issue.

Other TV series such as "Cops" and "Live PD" have been canceled for perpetuating racial stereotypes.

The shows, which are both docuseries following on-duty police officers, were pulled from the air two weeks ago before it was announced that "Cops" would not be returning for its 33rd season.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement to Variety at the time.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” the statement continued. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”