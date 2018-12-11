Expand / Collapse search
Crime
'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase charged with possession of drugs

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Daveigh Chase, known for playing Samara in “The Ring,” officially has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and a judge has issued a warrant for her arrest.

According to The Blast, on Nov. 6, Chase faced two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chase is facing one year in jail on the charges and a fine of up to $1,000.

Chase was arrested in August. She was booked into a Hollywood jail and spent two hours there before being released on $1,000 bond.

In 2017, Chase, who was also in “Big Love” and voiced Lilo in the “Lilo & Stitch” TV series, was arrested on a felony charge for riding in a car that was reported stolen.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.