‘The Crown’ renewed for 6th season after Netflix creator said season 5 would be end

Netflix’s “The Crown” announced on Thursday that they will have a 6th season of the series although they previously said in January that season 5 would be the final one.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," the show’s writer and creator Peter Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan, 57, continued: “To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day -- it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Many fans hoped that the show would be written up until the present day to cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure as senior members of the Royal Family.

“To be honest, whatever the life of 'The Crown' is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day,” the show’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie told PA, according to the BBC. “I think we'll probably -- we won't travel into the present day.”

Morgan’s switch to have one more season of “The Crown” follows the announcement that Imelda Staunton will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II. The role was first played by Claire Foy and then Olivia Colman.

Due to the extra season, the show writer revealed Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth for one more season “before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton.”

Morgan, however, hasn’t yet addressed whether it’s the same case for actress Lesley Manville, who was recently announced to play Princess Margaret on season five opposite Staunton, 64.

Vanessa Kirby previously played Margaret before the role was taken on by Helena Bonham Carter.