Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Streaming
Published

'The Crown' shares Princess Diana, Prince Charles first look photos in new season

Actors Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West will be played the British royal couple

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The new faces of Princess Diana and Prince Charles have been revealed.

"The Crown" dropped first-look images of actors Dominic West, 51, and Elizabeth Debicki, 30, as the doomed couple in the award-winning Netflix drama's upcoming fifth season. 

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," Debicki said in a statement at the time. 

The stars are taking over the iconic roles from Josh O’Connor, 31, and Emma Corrin, 25, who portrayed the British royals when they were dating, first married, and later as young parents.

The actors received high praise for their depiction of troubled royals including and both won Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards this season. O’Connor and Corrin also scored Emmy nominations. 

NETFLIX’S ‘THE CROWN’ NEEDS TO BE LABELED ‘FICTION,’ SAYS BRITISH CULTURE MINISTER

"The Crown"s new episodes will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Johnny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

It will follow the royal family in the early 1990s and ultimately cover Diana's tragic death in 1997 at age 36.

Charles and Diana, Prince and Princess of Wales, pose outside Chateau de Chambord during their official visit to France on November 9, 1988 in Chambord, France. 

Charles and Diana, Prince and Princess of Wales, pose outside Chateau de Chambord during their official visit to France on November 9, 1988 in Chambord, France.  ( Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

In March, Prince Harry weighed in on "The Crown" and how accurate it is. 

"It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate; it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he told James Corden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Crown" will end with Season 6 meanwhile Season 5 is premiering sometime in 2022 on the streaming platform. 

Trending