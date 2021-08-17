'The Crown' shares Princess Diana, Prince Charles first look photos in new season

The new faces of Princess Diana and Prince Charles have been revealed.

"The Crown" dropped first-look images of actors Dominic West, 51, and Elizabeth Debicki, 30, as the doomed couple in the award-winning Netflix drama's upcoming fifth season.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," Debicki said in a statement at the time.

The stars are taking over the iconic roles from Josh O’Connor, 31, and Emma Corrin, 25, who portrayed the British royals when they were dating, first married, and later as young parents.

The actors received high praise for their depiction of troubled royals including and both won Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards this season. O’Connor and Corrin also scored Emmy nominations.

"The Crown"s new episodes will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II , Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Johnny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

It will follow the royal family in the early 1990s and ultimately cover Diana's tragic death in 1997 at age 36.

In March, Prince Harry weighed in on "The Crown" and how accurate it is.

"It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate; it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he told James Corden .

"The Crown" will end with Season 6 meanwhile Season 5 is premiering sometime in 2022 on the streaming platform.