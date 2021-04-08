'The Crown' set to begin filming Season 5 in July

"The Crown" is prepping to begin filming its next season soon.

Production is set to start in July in the United Kingdom and will feature a brand new cast depicting members of the British royal family, Variety confirmed.

Season 5 will feature Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

It will follow the royal family in the early 1990s and ultimately cover Diana's tragic death in 1997 at age 36.

The previous seasons of the award-winning Netflix series have been filmed at Elstree Studios, north of London.

The U.K. is currently in its third national lockdown because of spreading variants of the coronavirus but restrictions are supposed to ease up on April 12.

Season 4 of "The Crown" wrapped in March 2020, just before the pandemic hit, and premiered November 2020 on the streaming service.

The most recent episodes of the Peter Morgan-created series followed the marriage of Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Diana (Emma Corrin) and their early years of marriage.

The actors received high praise for their depiction of troubled royals including and both won Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards this season.

Gillian Anderson, who played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, also took home the same three awards.

In March, Prince Harry weighed in on "The Crown" and how accurate it is.

"It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate; it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he told James Corden.

"The Crown" will reportedly end with Season 6.