'The Crown' adds fictional disclaimer to trailer for upcoming fifth season after backlash

Following criticism of the upcoming fifth season of the hit Netflix show "The Crown," the streaming service has issued a disclaimer.

The YouTube and Twitter handles of the series now say, "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

The streaming giant also claimed that the show "has always been presented as a drama based on historical events," according to BBC News.

Earlier this week, Dame Judi Dench called for a disclaimer to be included at the beginning of each episode to let viewers know that the series is not entirely factual.

Dench described the Netflix drama as "crude sensationalism" and "cruelly unjust" in its depictions of the British royal family.

The actress has portrayed both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria on screen and was named a dame by the late monarch in 1988.

"While many will recognize ‘The Crown’ for the brilliant but fictionalized account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true," she argued in a letter to the Times of London.

"Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series — that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence — this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent."

She also said she believes the show is an "inaccurate and hurtful account of history. … Indeed, the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism. The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers."

On Thursday, Netflix released an explosive new trailer for the upcoming fifth season, which explores the royal family facing numerous hardships during the 1990s.

Netflix’s "The Crown" season 5 will stream globally Nov. 9.