'Cosby' star Keshia Knight Pulliam left Hollywood to raise kids on farm

Keshia Knight Pulliam, best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," ditched the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for her dream farm life in Atlanta.

"I have been in the business my entire life, spanning over 40 years," Pulliam told People. "But I’ve also had my own private life away from it, and I appreciate that."

After her rise to fame, Pulliam, 44, met the love of her life on the set of a Lifetime movie, "Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta," where she fell head over heels for actor Brad James, who played her on-screen sibling.

"We were actually playing brother and sister," she admitted. "Our paths had crossed many times before, but this was the first time we saw each other."

"The Cosby Show" star continued to share how her relationship with James blossomed while the two were both cast mates, but turned into something more after he met her family and friends.

"Five or so years later and he’s my husband, and we’ve made a whole other human being."

Earlier this year, Pulliam and James welcomed a boy named Knight. The mom of two also has a daughter named Ella Grace, 5, with her ex-husband and former NFL star Ed Hartwell.

"Ella is the best big sister ever," she told People. "So much so that sometimes I have to remind her that I am both of their mama and that she’s not the mama! But they love each other so much, it’s just a joy. The way his face lights up when he sees her, it’s amazing."

James is best known for his role as Todd in the Tyler Perry series "For Better or For Worse," which aired on TBS and then the Oprah Winfrey Network from 2011 to 2017.

Although Pulliam admitted the actors’ strike has impacted her work in the industry, the actress added she is embracing her time on her farm with her family.

"We live on a farm, so my husband built me a greenhouse, and we’re in the process of planting, taking care of chickens and goats and really just enjoying time as a family."

