‘The Chi’ star Sonja Sohn arrested for cocaine possession

“The Chi” star Sonja Sohn was arrested for cocaine possession in North Carolina.

Sohn, 55, who also starred in HBO’s “The Wire,” was arrested early Sunday in North Carolina for cocaine possession, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, TMZ reported.

Sohn, who was previously married to Adam Plack, was reportedly arrested and brought into the station at 2 a.m. local time and posted $1,500 bail shortly after. She will be arraigned Tuesday.

'THE CHI' STAR JASON MITCHELL DROPPED FROM AGENT, PUBLICIST AND MANAGER FOLLOWING MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

LENA WAITHE SAYS SHE WISHES SHE DID MORE ABOUT 'THE CHI' MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

The actress played Detective Shakima Greggs on all 5 seasons of “The Wire.” Sohn portrayed Laverne on “The Chi”—a show that’s been plagued with off-camera drama. Sohn’s co-star Jason Mitchell, who played her son on the show, was fired following misconduct allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Sohn didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.