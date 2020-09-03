COVID-19 halts 'The Batman' filming

"The Batman" has been stalled again, Fox News can confirm.

The upcoming DC Comic film, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, has been halted after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," a spokesperson for Warner Bros Pictures told Fox News on Thursday.

The superhero movie just got rolling again after production was suspended back in March due to the global pandemic. The crew had only shot about seven weeks worth of material in the UK before everything ceased and reportedly still has three months more of the movie to shoot.

“The Batman” was originally slated to be released in June 2021 and will now (hopefully) arrive in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

A teaser trailer was dropped at DC FanDome on August 22 and showed off Pattinson in his suit as well as a new Batmobile. Fans loved the dark and edgy interpretation of the classic character.

The film also features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.