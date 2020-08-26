'The Batman' trailer reveals new Batmobile and other vehicles from the film

Robert Pattinson’s Batman has a very muscular suit and a car to match.

The first trailer for the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed “The Batman” reveals new details about the Caped Crusader's car, along with several other vehicles featured in the film.

The 2021 movie is expected to have retro-vibe and the Batmobile has the aesthetic of a heavily customized 1970s Plymouth Barracuda, but with a few twists.

The coupe features an exposed rear engine that appears to be a V10 equipped with a large exhaust that sounds more like a jet turbine, but that may not be the only thing powering the car.

An image of the front shows a heat source glowing through a vent and possible header flames as an engine revs.

It’s not Batman’s only ride, he’s also seen on a custom motorcycle with a bat-eared headlight fairing that’s powered by a Harley-Davidson engine.

Another clip in the trailer is from a scene where a graffiti-covered Lincoln Aviator covered comes crashing into a funeral. The black SUV looks otherwise stock, but somehow right at home in the gothic setting.

Then there’s the Penguin-mobile. At least a little bit of it. The character, played by a nearly-unrecognizable Colin Farrell, is driving a vehicle that’s chased by the Batmobile that’s hard to identify, but is definitely not an updated of the rubber duckie on wheels that The Penguin drove in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns.”



