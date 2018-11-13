'The Bachelorette' star Shawn Booth breaks silence on Kaitlyn Bristowe split

Shawn Booth is finally opening up about his split from former fiancee Kaitlyn Bristowe.

It's been more than a week since the pair announced their decision to call it quits in a statement released to ET, and the Bachelorette suitor has taken to Instagram to address the breakup, and share a special message of appreciation for Bachelor Nation fans who watched their relationship develop.

"I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years," Booth wrote, alongside a snapshot of himself and Bristowe at a past publicity event. "You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved."

"So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot," he continued. "And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys."

The pair, who got engaged at the end of season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, revealed their decision to split on Nov. 2, in a joint statement that read, "After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration."

"Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways," their statement continued. "Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time."

ET spoke with Booth in June, where he opened up about how they'd worked hard to make their relationship thrive. However, he candidly admitted, "It's tough. I can understand why couples break up."

"If you're not strong enough to handle a lot of the outside noise and just the concept in general, it's very easy to call it quits," he said. "We've obviously had a lot of bad times, but a lot of good times. We've just stayed humble through it all, put each other first and worked on our relationship. But it's not easy."