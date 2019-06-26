Nick Viall slams 'Bachelorette' contestant Jed Wyatt for allegedly having a girlfriend while filming

Nick Viall isn't happy with the rumors that current "Bachelorette" contestant, Jed Wyatt, allegedly had a girlfriend at home while he appeared on the show.

The former "Bachelor" lead went so far as to call out the frontrunner and aspiring musician at a red carpet event on Monday night.

"What the f--k, Jed?" Viall told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't have any inside information, but there seems to be some hard-hitting evidence."

The evidence in question being that Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward last week claiming that she and the singer-songwriter were in a relationship when he jetted off to Los Angeles to film the new season of "The Bachelorette" which stars Hannah Brown.

Stevens then sat down with ET for an interview in which she alleged that Wyatt only went on the ABC reality dating show to gain recognition and further his music career. She claimed he only wanted to make the Top 5 men and then come back to her.

Viall did confess that it's a story he's heard before. "I have had friends of friends who are going through the casting process surprisingly ask my opinion about going through it, who admit they're actually dating someone," he revealed.

"There's not an episode Jed's in without a guitar or a piano. It's almost like the perfect episode," he added.

Meanwhile, in Monday night's latest episode, Wyatt told Brown he was falling in love with her after he serenaded her. Earlier this season he openly admitted that he originally came onto the show to further his career but then started to catch feelings for Brown.

Viall called the drama "disappointing" but is proud of Brown. "I think she's doing great," he said. "I had high expectations for Hannah, but she really is -- a lot of people like to say mature for their age, but from what I talked to her, she has a really good head on her shoulders for being 24. And I thought that was impressive."