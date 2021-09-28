'The Bachelor' names Jesse Palmer as Chris Harrison's replacement for season 26

"The Bachelor" has named a replacement for ousted host Chris Harrison.

Jesse Palmer, a former star of "The Bachelor," will take over hosting duties for season 26, set to air in 2022. His involvement in future seasons is still to be determined.

"For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own," Palmer said in a statement obtained by Variety. "Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

Fox News has reached out to ABC for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.