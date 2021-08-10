Chris Harrison returns to social media two months after 'Bachelor' exit

Chris Harrison returned to social media two months after his exit as the host of the "Bachelor" franchise.

The 50-year-old reappeared for a very special occasion – to celebrate his third anniversary with his girlfriend, "Entertainment Tonight" host Lauren Zima.

"Another incredible trip around the sun with this beautiful woman," Harrison captioned his Instagram post on Saturday. "I love you for your wisdom, strength, vulnerability, theatrics, compassion, advice, laughter, grace...your love."

The former reality TV emcee joked, "The only woman that can remain chic as s--t while doing a Voldemort impersonation."

CHRIS HARRISON LEAVING 'BACHELOR' FRANCHISE FOLLOWING RACISM CONTROVERSY

"I love you LZ Happy anniversary!" he concluded. "Can't wait to see what the next trip around the sun brings us."

Zima penned on her own page, "You are an immeasurably incredible partner, and every time we look out into the night sky, I'm grateful we'll greet and experience the next day together. It's cheesy, it's romantic, it's true…I love you for all the right reasons : ) — for the man you are through and through. Cheers to the future!"

Harrison officially stepped down from hosting the ABC dating show franchise in June after being embroiled in a racism controversy.

CHRIS HARRISON RECEIVED $9M 'BACHELOR' EXIT PAYOUT: REPORT

He posted a message to fans on his Instagram . "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime," he wrote.

Harrison had originally stepped aside from his hosting duties for "The Bachelorette" Season 17 after defending "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after it came to light that she attended an Antebellum-themed party prior to appearing on the show.

'BACHELOR' HOST CHRIS HARRISON 'STEPPING ASIDE' FOLLOWING BACKLASH OVER RACISM CONTROVERSY

The 24-year-old, who appeared in Season 25 with Matt James, the show's first male Black lead, issued a lengthy apology after the photos resurfaced. She condemned her past actions which included attending an "Old South"-themed party in 2018 at a plantation and dressing up in a Native American costume.

Harrison appeared on Extra in an interview with former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay who was the show's first Black female lead. In the interview, he defended Kirkconnell, arguing that times were different merely three years ago. The host caught swift and immediate backlash prompting him to issue an apology of his own.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday I took a stance on topics which I should have been better informed. While I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf," he wrote at the time.

