Chris Harrison is not considering retirement following 'Bachelor' exit: source

Chris Harrison is reportedly soaking up his post-"Bachelor" time as he figures out what’s next for him in the world of show business.

The former "Bachelor" franchise host officially stepped down from his gig on the ABC dating show in June after being embroiled in a racism controversy that saw him defend Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after it came to light that she attended an Antebellum-themed party prior to appearing on the show.

According to a source that spoke with US Weekly, Harrison is enjoying his time away from the camera now that the scandal is behind him.

"Chris Harrison is truly doing great," the insider claimed. "He’s really enjoying this time with his kids and growing his relationship with Lauren [Zima]. He lives a low-key life in Texas when he’s not taking trips or going on vacation."

Harrison shares son Joshua, 19, and daughter Taylor, 17, with ex-wife Gwen Harrison. They called it quits in 2012 and he has since moved on with Zima, who he reportedly began dating in 2018.

The insider also noted that, although Harrison is taking it easy and keeping a low profile following the scandal, he doesn’t see himself as retired from show business. In fact, he’s actively looking for a new project.

Harrison had originally stepped aside from his hosting duties for Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" before calling it quits with the franchise in general following the immense backlash he received for defending Kirkconnell.

The 24-year-old, who appeared in Season 25 with Matt James, the show's first male Black lead, issued a lengthy apology after the photos resurfaced. She condemned her past actions which included attending an "Old South"-themed party in 2018 at a plantation and dressing up in a Native American costume.

Harrison appeared on Extra in an interview with former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay who was the show's first Black female lead. In the interview, he defended Kirkconnell, arguing that times were different merely three years ago. Harrison caught swift and immediate backlash prompting him to issue an apology of his own.

"I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday I took a stance on topics which I should have been better informed. While I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf," he wrote in an apology statement at the time.

