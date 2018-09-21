Tess Holliday claps back at Piers Morgan for body shaming comment: 'You've been obsessed with me'

Tess Holliday responded to Piers Morgan after the British TV host criticized the model for her size 20 physique.

On Wednesday, Holliday celebrated her body shape by sharing a photo of herself in a lace bra and underwear on social media. The model then said in the photo caption, "Damn that looks good."

But Holliday was later slammed for her fuller figure by Morgan.

Morgan shared the picture of Holliday on his Twitter page and wrote, "This is very sad. She badly needs better friends, who are going to be more honest with her & explain she is dangerously overweight & should do something about it."

Holliday, 33, then lashed out at the TV host and said, “The last two weeks you’ve been obsessed with me,” she wrote. “Makes me feel like you’re almost into thicker girls and too afraid to admit it.”

Despite Morgan's comments about the plus-size model, Holliday has been making a name for herself in the fashion world, recently posing for the cover of Cosmopolitan U.K.

And though Morgan also tweeted that the model's cover was glamourizing obesity, Holliday explained in a recent interview with "Good Morning America" that she ignored his words and didn't let them get to her.

“Unlike Piers Morgan, I don’t need to troll people to stay relevant,” the mother of two told "GMA." “I get to have an awesome job and do what I love and hopefully change people’s lives.”

She continued, “I’m at the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life now and it took me being the heaviest to finally love myself,” she said. “I was a US size 16 to 18 my entire life before I had Rylee [her first son, who she had at age 20]. I look back on those photos now and I don’t wish I was that size, but what I wish is that I loved myself 120 pounds ago."