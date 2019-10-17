Teresa Giudice didn't cheat on husband Joe despite apparent confession in 'RHONJ' teaser: lawyer

Teresa Giudice’s lawyer is setting the record straight after she seemingly confessed to cheating on her husband, Joe, in a new “Real Housewives of New Jersey” teaser.

Teresa is seen in the clip for Season 10 showing off a picture of a shirtless man she says she "hooked up" with. However, her lawyer told Us Weekly that the big confession is nothing more than an editing misunderstanding.

“The clip in the newer supertease is Teresa, her brother and a lifelong friend named Tony talking about Teresa and Tony kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago,” James Leonard Jr. told the outlet.

The 47-year-old “RHONJ” star shocked viewers when it seemed like she had cheated on her husband of more than 20 years while he was in jail and being held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

However, just because the mother of four’s lawyer claims she didn’t cheat doesn’t mean that their marriage is in a good place. In the teaser, Teresa admitted to feeling like "drinking a bottle of tequila every night" and said to costar Danielle Staub that she feels like she's "living the worst nightmare ever."

When Jennifer Aydin asked her if she's still in love with her husband, Teresa responded with a frank "I don't know."

"I haven’t been happy in so long," Teresa said to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. "And I just want to be happy again."

Joe and Teresa have four daughters together: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

All of this drama is occurring as Joe, 49, is awaiting his final appeal in his long battle against deportation from the United States.

Following his request to be released from the custody of ICE, Joe left the United States for his native Italy on Friday. He has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term last March after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014.

A judge ruled in October 2018 that he would be deported upon completion of his prison sentence.

Leonard told Fox News the following in a statement last Friday: "Our system of justice has failed this family. These draconian immigration laws are destroying families, and the time for serious immigration reform is here. It’s absolutely gut-wrenching what is happening. Our country is so much better than this."

