Teresa Giudice's father slams Joe Giudice for not becoming a US citizen: 'He gotta blame himself'

Teresa Giudice’s father is not holding back against her husband Joe Giudice.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, laid into his son-in-law for not becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I slap your husband. He never did nothing right, he did everything wrong,” Gorga said about Joe.

“Six times I told him, ‘Go make a citizen.’ ‘Yeah yeah, I’ll go’ — he never did,” Teresa’s father said. “He gotta blame himself.”

Gorga’s comments followed a tense phone conversation between Teresa and Joe — who was calling from a correctional center operated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

“They want to separate us now, we’re married 20 years. We got four kids, alright? They want to destroy four kids,” Joe stated. “I’m here now and I’m getting deported and that’s all there is to it. It’s over.

“I don’t see anybody in here walking out. They’re all getting deported,” Joe further noted. “I’m over it. I’d rather be out and see you while I can than be sitting in this friggin’ junk hole. At this point, I don’t care where the hell I go… I’m going to fight it out a little while later, and then I’m done. That’s it.”

Born in Italy, Joe never took the steps to become a U.S. citizen, though he is a legal permanent resident of the U.S. Without the higher protections that are granted to naturalized U.S. citizens, Joe was slated for deportation following a stint in prison for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and failing to file a tax return. Legal immigrants are subject to deportation if they are convicted of a crime in the U.S.

Joe also recently reunited with Teresa’s father in Italy following his deportation prior to the airing of Wednesday's episode of "RHONJ."

“Always a full table,” Giudice wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself eating dinner with family members, including Giacinto Gorga.