Tekashi 6ix9ine victim speaks out after sentencing: 'I did not want him to be able to come home for Christmas'

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for racketeering on Wednesday and now, one of his victims is speaking out.

Speaking to TMZ, Skyy Daniels, who was held up at gunpoint by 6ix9ine’s Nine Trey Blood gang members, spoke about the rapper’s sentencing and said she is happy the rapper won’t be home for the holidays.

RAPPER TEKASHI 6IX9INE ESCAPES JAIL TIME IN CHILD SEX CASE: REPORT

“The best thing about the two-year sentence [is] I did not want him to be able to come home for Christmas to his family,” Daniels said. “You know where I was last year for Christmas with my family? I was in the hospital.”

Holding back tears, Daniels became emotional as she continued to reflect on her traumatic incident with the rainbow-haired rapper.

“I was away from my children, I was away from my grandchildren [and] I was away from my parents. I was in hiding in a hospital, suffering from a mental breakdown,” she lamented. “He did not deserve to be home with his family. Justice was served because he was not able to be home with his family for the holidays, just like I was not able to home with my family for the holidays.

TEKASHI 6IX9INE TRANSFERRED FROM FEDERAL JAIL FOR 'SECURITY REASONS': REPORT

Per the victim impact statement obtained by TMZ, Daniels was held up at gunpoint by 6ix9ine’s gang affiliates in a case of mistaken identity in 2018. The members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods believed Daniels and her assistant were associates of Rap-A-Lot Records — though they were not.

“My nightmares come from Tekashi. My situation that I’m in, it all stems from that day on April the 3rd, leaving 50 Cent’s studio in Manhattan, Times Square in broad daylight. Having guns put to my abdomen and my head — you know, I can still hear it, I can still feel it,” she said.

“I still need counseling, I haven’t been able to afford it. I’ve suffered financially, mentally, emotionally [and] spiritually. He deserves to pay all of [his victims]. He deserves to have to start over his life, just like we have been forced to.”

Although 6ix9ine was not directly involved in the assault, the victim impact statement states that the rapper recorded the entire ordeal on his phone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniels also reflected on 6ix9ine’s offer to reimburse one of his victim’s medical bills following a shooting, stating, “He should pay her medical bills and yes, he owes me everything because he took everything away from me.”