50 Cent, Russell Simmons slam Oprah over upcoming sexual misconduct documentary

50 Cent and Russell Simmons aren't happy with the subject of Oprah Winfrey's latest project.

The media mogul is working on a documentary about the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct within the music industry with Apple TV+ which features Simmons.

He was accused of assault in 2017 and had adamantly denied the allegations. Now, the rapper has his back.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, wrote on social media. “No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal [sic] jackson and Russell Simmons this s - - t is sad."

Featured in the upcoming doc, which is set to premiere in 2020, is Drew Dixon who is one of the multiple women who made allegations against 62-year-old Simmons.

Later on, 50 shared another photo on Instagram which was a composite of six men accused of sexual misconduct: Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Kevin Spacey, and President Donald Trump.

Cosby and R. Kelly have "JAIL" written over their images while the four remaining men -- all of whom are white -- have "WALK” written over them.

“You think Oprah don’t notice how this s - - t is playing out?” the musician wrote, strongly insinuating race plays a major role in these kinds of cases.

Meanwhile, Simmons also penned his own message to Oprah.

“Dearest OPRAH, you have been a shining light to my family and my community,” he said on Friday. “It’s so troubling that you choose to single me out in your recent documentry [sic]. I have already admitted to being a playboy (more appropriately titled today ‘womanizer’) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know… So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences.”

"I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests," he continued. "These stories are UNUSABLE."

“I am guilty of exploiting, supporting and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but I have never been violent or forced myself on anyone,” he added. “Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness.”